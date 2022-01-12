Advisory Services Network LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,013.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

