Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of SILJ opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

