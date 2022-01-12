Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 808,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 57.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 131.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 277,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 157,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $32.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on TECK shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

