Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $$125.25 during trading hours on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.22.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.