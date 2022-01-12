AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $93.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,083.96 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

