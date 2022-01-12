Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.67. 10,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 7,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 58.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.