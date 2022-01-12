Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.13.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,663,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,848,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

