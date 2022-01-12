Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NYSE AFL opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.