Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.14.

AFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

TSE AFN traded down C$0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.54. 11,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.19. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The company has a market cap of C$611.43 million and a PE ratio of 53.18.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. Analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.