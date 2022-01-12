Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGGZF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

