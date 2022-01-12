Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Amundi acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.54. 4,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average is $158.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.