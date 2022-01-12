Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. 80,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

