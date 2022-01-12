AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

