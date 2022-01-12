Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $320.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $297.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

