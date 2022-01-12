Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $3,227,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $168.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

