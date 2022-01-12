Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.25 ($27.56).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €19.37 ($22.01) on Monday. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €13.77 ($15.65) and a 1-year high of €26.60 ($30.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.