Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $2,688,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $208.62 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. BTIG Research raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

