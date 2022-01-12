Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $10,773,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

