Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,163,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,946,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,315,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 436.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

KO stock remained flat at $$60.45 on Wednesday. 382,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,909,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

