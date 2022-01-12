Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $854,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 134,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Proem Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.94.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $28.83 on Wednesday, reaching $1,093.23. The stock had a trading volume of 759,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,068.07 and a 200 day moving average of $865.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 353.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

