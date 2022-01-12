Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,229,298 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,425 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.54% of Electronic Arts worth $1,028,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,233,135. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,044. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

