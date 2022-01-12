Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.45 Billion Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,815,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199,542 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,450,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,901 shares of company stock worth $20,007,114 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $122.81. 31,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,773. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

