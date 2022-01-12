Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.33 Billion Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,332,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.41. The company had a trading volume of 423,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,317. The company has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average is $247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.08.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

