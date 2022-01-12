Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.30% of Progressive worth $688,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,936. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

