Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,895,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 912,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $614,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.89. 53,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,159. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

