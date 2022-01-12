Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $158.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,659 shares of company stock worth $2,990,777. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 88,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

