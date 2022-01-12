Alpha Family Trust Increases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alpha Family Trust lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 781.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up approximately 3.1% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 29.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.36.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.29. 13,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.53 and its 200 day moving average is $236.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.