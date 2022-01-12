Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $15,127,244.88 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.92, for a total transaction of $15,127,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total transaction of $23,343,755.20.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total transaction of $21,292,481.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,800.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,916.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,814.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,721.55 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.