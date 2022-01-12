Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s 3rd Largest Position

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $548,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL stock traded up $39.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,834.04. 59,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,903.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,793.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

