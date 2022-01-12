Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 9,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,030,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Segal acquired 67,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphatec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alphatec by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

