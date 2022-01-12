AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

AMCX stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.