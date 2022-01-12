American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Down to $9.71

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.50. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 16,946 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

