Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou Sells 20,928 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 180,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

