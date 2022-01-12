Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $92.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APH. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

APH opened at $82.61 on Monday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

