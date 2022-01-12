Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $173.63. 3,789,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.