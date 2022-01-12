Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report sales of $17.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $31.10 million. argenx posted sales of $7.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $530.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $660.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.60 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $160.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS.

ARGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.59. The stock had a trading volume of 259,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.66. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.98. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

