Analysts Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveVox by 34.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at $8,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LVOX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

