Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to post sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $10.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 77,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.88. 776,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

