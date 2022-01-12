Analysts Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

S stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. 3,775,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,918. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,518 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.