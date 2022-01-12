Analysts Anticipate Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

TYRA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 2,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $31.36.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,289,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

