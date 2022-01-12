Analysts Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will post sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.67. 2,754,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

