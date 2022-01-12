Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 231.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

GSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $844.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

