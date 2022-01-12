Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to report sales of $89.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $91.70 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $56.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $304.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $306.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $505.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,785 shares of company stock worth $4,867,901. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after buying an additional 309,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 491,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 179,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.71 and a beta of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

