Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce $94.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.01 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 788.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. Omeros has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

