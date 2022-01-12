Analysts Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. RadNet posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. 289,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,142. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RadNet by 177.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in RadNet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in RadNet by 1,472.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

