Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. AZEK posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

In other AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 24.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 7.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AZEK by 59.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 1.47.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

