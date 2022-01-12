Analysts Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.68. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PG traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $158.66. 11,956,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795,341. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.61. The company has a market cap of $383.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

