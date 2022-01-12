Analysts Offer Predictions for Equity Residential’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

EQR stock opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

