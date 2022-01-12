Analysts Offer Predictions for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

IVN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.56.

Shares of IVN opened at C$11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.62 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.44. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.06 and a 52-week high of C$11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.17).

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

