Analysts Offer Predictions for loanDepot, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.